iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $4.28 on Tuesday, reaching $263.90. The company had a trading volume of 81,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,261. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.24. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $247.69 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.