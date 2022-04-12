iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Decreased by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.5% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,758,000 after purchasing an additional 170,112 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IVW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.20. 8,885,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,931. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
