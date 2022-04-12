Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE ITCB opened at $3.17 on Monday. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.1646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Itaú Corpbanca’s payout ratio is presently 11.70%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Itaú Corpbanca (Get Rating)
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB)
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Schnitzer Steel Stock Has Value Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.