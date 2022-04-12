Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITCB opened at $3.17 on Monday. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $441.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.1646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Itaú Corpbanca’s payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itaú Corpbanca (Get Rating)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.