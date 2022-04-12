ITT (NYSE:ITT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.71

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.71 and last traded at $70.73, with a volume of 7936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.99.

ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Get ITT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.27.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.