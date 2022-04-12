Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Up 1,450.0% in March

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 1,450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:JPOTF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522. Jackpot Digital has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.
Jackpot Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jackpot Digital (JPOTF)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.