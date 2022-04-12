Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Up 1,450.0% in March

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 1,450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JPOTF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522. Jackpot Digital has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, leases, and provides electronic table games. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

