Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after buying an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,053 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,024,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total value of $403,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,196 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.07. 41,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,665. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

