Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after buying an additional 1,403,825 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.72. 355,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,060,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.96 and its 200 day moving average is $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $390.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

