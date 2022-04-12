Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $262.04. The company had a trading volume of 177,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,261. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.69 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.24.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

