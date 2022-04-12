Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after acquiring an additional 909,880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 647,081 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13,154.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after buying an additional 542,612 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,345,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,108.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after buying an additional 199,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,983. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.41. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.