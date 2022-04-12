Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 7,707 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Griffon worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Griffon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Griffon by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 11.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Griffon stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.81. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.00 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

