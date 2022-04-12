Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,569 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $612.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $453.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COWN shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cowen from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

