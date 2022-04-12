Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $59.18 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.85.

