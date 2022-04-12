Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Ouster worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ouster by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ouster in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ouster alerts:

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $703.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 279.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

In other news, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $29,836.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Ouster Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.