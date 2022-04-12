Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,430 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

