Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 21,044 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,044 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 195.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

