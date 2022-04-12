Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,750 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cronos Group worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.42.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

