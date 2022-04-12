Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Textron in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Textron alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on TXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

TXT stock opened at $67.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. Textron has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Textron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 233,822 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Textron by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,620 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.42%.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.