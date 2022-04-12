Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Oriental Land Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oriental Land in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oriental Land’s FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

OLCLY opened at $35.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. Oriental Land has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

