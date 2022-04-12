Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHGGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $573,822.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 201,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,177,888.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 and sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

