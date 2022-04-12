Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OneMain Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for OneMain in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OMF. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,208,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,641,000 after purchasing an additional 367,427 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 100.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,695,000 after purchasing an additional 619,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 40.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 769,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.58%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

