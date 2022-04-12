JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBLU. Barclays reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.17. 10,678,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,446,294. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

