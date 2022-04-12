JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded by MKM Partners to Buy

MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. MKM Partners currently has $13.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JBLU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.77.

JBLU opened at $12.03 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

