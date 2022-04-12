John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 3,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,734,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $11,130.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 1,400 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $5,334.00.
- On Monday, April 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $12,210.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $12,750.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $12,600.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $12,780.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $11,450.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $13,470.00.
BFI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. 63,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,837. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.65.
About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.
