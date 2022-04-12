Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,609,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,855,000 after buying an additional 216,703 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 888,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,961,000 after acquiring an additional 44,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $184.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

