Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,600 ($33.88) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,400 ($31.27) to GBX 2,250 ($29.32) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,550 ($33.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.71) to GBX 2,320 ($30.23) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,335 ($30.43).

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,885.50 ($24.57) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,840.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,133.82. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,650 ($21.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.60.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($23.77) per share, with a total value of £328.32 ($427.83).

About Johnson Matthey (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.