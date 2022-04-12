Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,600 ($33.88) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,400 ($31.27) to GBX 2,250 ($29.32) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,550 ($33.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.71) to GBX 2,320 ($30.23) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,335 ($30.43).

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,885.50 ($24.57) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,840.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,133.82. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,650 ($21.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.60.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($23.77) per share, with a total value of £328.32 ($427.83).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

