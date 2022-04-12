Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the March 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,600 ($33.88) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Johnson Matthey from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,404.00.

Johnson Matthey stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.23. 6,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,047. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.65. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

