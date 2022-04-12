JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FRLOF opened at 1.08 on Friday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of 0.82 and a 52 week high of 1.55.

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

