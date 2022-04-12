JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $23.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNDR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schneider National from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised Schneider National from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.26.

Shares of SNDR opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $395,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,563,000 after buying an additional 136,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schneider National by 21.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after buying an additional 603,114 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Schneider National by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,817,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,065,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schneider National by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Schneider National by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,820,000 after buying an additional 288,717 shares during the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

