JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $390.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

