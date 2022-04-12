JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 840,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $133,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $390.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.