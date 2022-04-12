JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:JSGI)

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:JSGI opened at GBX 357.49 ($4.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 371.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 447.51. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 338.10 ($4.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 568.40 ($7.41). The firm has a market cap of £194.87 million and a P/E ratio of 7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.
