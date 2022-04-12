JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:JUSC)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JUSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JUSC opened at GBX 389.25 ($5.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £253.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 360 ($4.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 479 ($6.24). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 396.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 424.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

