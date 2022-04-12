Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) versus Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR) Head-To-Head Review

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) and Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Karat Packaging and Flasr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging $364.24 million 0.99 $20.78 million $1.09 16.70 Flasr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Karat Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Flasr.

Profitability

This table compares Karat Packaging and Flasr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging 5.70% 19.79% 10.45% Flasr N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Karat Packaging and Flasr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 5 0 3.00 Flasr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Karat Packaging currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Karat Packaging’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Flasr.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Karat Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Flasr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Karat Packaging beats Flasr on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Karat Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Chino, California.

Flasr Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLASR, Inc. produces and sells portable tobacco flasks for tobacco and moist snuff users in the United States. It offers FLASR, a portable reusable spittoon system that is used primarily to contain moist tobacco by product. The company sells its products to convenience stores through wholesale distribution channels; and sells directly through its Website FLASR.com, as well as through amazon.com. FLASR, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

