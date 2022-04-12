Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

KARO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Karooooo by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Karooooo by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Karooooo by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Karooooo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

