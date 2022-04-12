Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 112.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Baidu by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,467. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.74 and a 200-day moving average of $152.82. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.18 and a twelve month high of $222.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.28.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

