Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 700 CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,637,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,005,000 after purchasing an additional 983,262 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 7.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,019,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,122,000 after purchasing an additional 437,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CDK Global by 15.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,973,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,617,000 after acquiring an additional 674,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1,709.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,127,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,515,000 after purchasing an additional 531,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 149,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,689. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.20. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

