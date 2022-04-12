Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Paycom Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 29.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,088,000 after purchasing an additional 192,835 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.31. 7,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.91 and a 1-year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

