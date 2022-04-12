Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Shares of NASDAQ KZIA opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 53,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

