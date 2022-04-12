Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “
Shares of NASDAQ KZIA opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $13.60.
About Kazia Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.