KB Home Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

KB Home has a payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KB Home to earn $10.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.94. 42,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,418. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.88. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after acquiring an additional 533,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 332,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in KB Home by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 67,529 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

