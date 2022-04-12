KeyCorp Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $200.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.75% from the stock’s previous close.
QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.36.
NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.36 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.
In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.
About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.