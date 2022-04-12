KeyCorp Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $200.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.75% from the stock’s previous close.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.36.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.36 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.