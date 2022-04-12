KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in KINS Technology Group by 48.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter.

KINS Technology Group stock remained flat at $$10.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

