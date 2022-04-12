Konica Minolta, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
About Konica Minolta (Get Rating)
Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.
