Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.47 Million

Brokerages predict that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will post $62.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.40 million and the highest is $63.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full-year sales of $261.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.40 million to $262.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $291.67 million, with estimates ranging from $282.89 million to $308.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KORE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kore Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of NYSE KORE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,591. Kore Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

