Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36. Kraton has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Kraton ( NYSE:KRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $512.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.80 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraton will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter worth $26,455,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kraton by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 57,359 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kraton by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 44,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,293,000 after purchasing an additional 159,965 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

