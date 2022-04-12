Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 1,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,861,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

DNUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.