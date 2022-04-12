KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading 10.4% Lower This Week

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $14.64 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for $19.00 or 0.00047881 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KCS is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

