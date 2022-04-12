Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 290 at Morgan Stanley

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 325 to CHF 290 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 330 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.20.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

