KWB Wealth Reduces Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

KWB Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up 0.8% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,749,000 after buying an additional 159,694 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,134,000 after buying an additional 150,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $313,205,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after acquiring an additional 70,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 31.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,565,000 after acquiring an additional 355,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.04. 1,900,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,462. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.22.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.