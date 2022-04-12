KWB Wealth Sells 1,755 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

KWB Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 2.5% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $15,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $81.02. 139,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,950. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.02. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $77.29 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

