KWB Wealth Sells 366 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KWB Wealth reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Walmart were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,348,000 after buying an additional 398,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,524,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,918,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,835. The firm has a market cap of $425.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average of $142.69. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $158.41.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

